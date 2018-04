A man who was hit by a car in Agat this morning has passed away. Police spokesperson Paul Tapao confirms attending doctors at Naval Hospital pronounced the man dead at 6:55am. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

A preliminary investigation reveals the man was walking along Route 2 near Nimitz Beach when he was struck by a car that fled the scene.

If you have any information about the incident please call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357.