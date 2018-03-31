Auto-pedestrian crash by Nimitz Beach - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Auto-pedestrian crash by Nimitz Beach

Posted: Apr 01, 2018 8:15 AM Updated:

All lanes along Route 2 in Agat by Nimitz Beach have been blocked off this morning as GPD’s Highway Patrol investigates an auto-pedestrian crash. Police spokesperson Paul Tapao says a man was found laying on the road at around 5:40am. He appeared lifeless and unresponsive.

Tapao adds CPR was being conducted on the individual while being transported to NRMC. The preliminary investigation indicates the man may have been walking along the road when he was struck by a car that fled the scene. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

If you have any information about the incident please call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357.

