Officials looking into white powdery substance in GPO parking lo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mysterious white powder at GPO was hashers' running route

Posted: Mar 31, 2018 12:23 PM Updated:

A suspicious substance forced first responders to cordon off sections of the GPO parking lot in Tamuning. The 911 call came in around 10:30 Saturday morning. Guam Homeland Security officials say piles of white powdery substance was reported in multiple areas of the parking lot.

The areas closed off included near King’s Restaurant, behind Forever 21, in front of Aji-San Ramen, Ruby Tuesday’s, and Chili’s. Guam Fire and Guam Police along with the Guam National Guard’s 94th Civil Support Team was called to respond. Authorities say the GPO parking lot remains accessible and no evacuations have been called in at time.

UPDATE: the all-clear was declared after first responders found out the white powdery substance was only baking powder. It was used by hash runners to mark a running route.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mysterious white powder at GPO was hashers' running route

    Officials looking into white powdery substance in GPO parking lot

    A suspicious substance forced first responders to cordon off sections of the GPO parking lot in Tamuning. The 911 call came in around 10:30 Saturday morning. Guam Homeland Security officials say piles of white powdery substance was reported in multiple arMore >>
    A suspicious substance forced first responders to cordon off sections of the GPO parking lot in Tamuning. The 911 call came in around 10:30 Saturday morning. Guam Homeland Security officials say piles of white powdery substance was reported in multiple arMore >>

  • Four foreign nationals removed from Guam flight to Hawaii

    Four foreign nationals removed from Guam flight to Hawaii

    A United Airlines flight to Honolulu was delayed for more than an hour on Friday as four foreign nationals were forced to deplane by Customs and Border protection agents. CBP spokesman officer Mark Pablo says the four individuals did not have the proper dMore >>
    A United Airlines flight to Honolulu was delayed for more than an hour on Friday as four foreign nationals were forced to deplane by Customs and Border protection agents. CBP spokesman officer Mark Pablo says the four individuals did not have the proper dMore >>

  • Court stays sex abuse cases filed against archdiocese

    Court stays sex abuse cases filed against archdiocese

    Multiple clergy sexual abuse cases filed against the Archdiocese of Agana have been stayed as per an order handed down today by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood. The basis for the order is a result of ongoing settlement negotiaMore >>
    Multiple clergy sexual abuse cases filed against the Archdiocese of Agana have been stayed as per an order handed down today by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood. The basis for the order is a result of ongoing settlement negotiaMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly