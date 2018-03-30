Mysterious white powder at GPO was hashers' running route

A suspicious substance forced first responders to cordon off sections of the GPO parking lot in Tamuning. The 911 call came in around 10:30 Saturday morning. Guam Homeland Security officials say piles of white powdery substance was reported in multiple areas of the parking lot.

The areas closed off included near King’s Restaurant, behind Forever 21, in front of Aji-San Ramen, Ruby Tuesday’s, and Chili’s. Guam Fire and Guam Police along with the Guam National Guard’s 94th Civil Support Team was called to respond. Authorities say the GPO parking lot remains accessible and no evacuations have been called in at time.

UPDATE: the all-clear was declared after first responders found out the white powdery substance was only baking powder. It was used by hash runners to mark a running route.