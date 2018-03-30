Roadwork planned for April 2-8 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bile/Pigua Bridge Replacement (Merizo) 

Motorists are advised that construction activities are ongoing at the Bile and Pigua Bridges. Intermittent traffic stoppages should be expected for up to 5 minutes at both the Bile and Pigua Bridges between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. as construction progresses. 

Route 1/3 Intersection Improvements (Dededo) 

Motorists are advised that construction activities are ongoing at the Route 1/ Route 3 intersection. The Route 1 northbound left lane west of the intersection will be a left turn-only lane onto Route 3. Two northbound through lanes will be maintained. Motorists traveling northbound on Route 1 through the Route 3 intersection are advised to move to the right two lanes in advance of the intersection. 

The Route 1 southbound left lane will be closed to through traffic between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.from April 2, 2018 through April 4, 2018. Motorists traveling southbound on Route 1 through the Route 3 intersection are advised to merge to the right two lanes. 

On Saturday, April 7, 2018, the Route 1 southbound right lane from the Dededo Police Precinct to the Route 3 intersection will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.Motorists are advised to merge left. 

Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA) - San Vitores Road Flood Mitigation Project (Installation of additional storm water and trench drain inlets between Fujita Road and Route 14) 

The GEDA contractor will continue inlet construction from Pacific Place to the Westin Hotel. Southbound Pale San Vitores Road will be reduced to one lane between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 

Construction work will also continue at Rivera Lane (road between T Galleria and Pika’s Café). Westbound Rivera Lane will be reduced to one lane between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 

Route 1 – Hagatna 

The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews will continue installing pavement marking and paint the raised median along Route 1 between Guam DPW and Micronesia Mall starting from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays during these times due to intermittent lane closures and shifts. 

Lucas Sablan Blvd – Gill Breeze 

The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews have completed the road bed preparations for hot mix asphalt paving. Paving to commence shortly. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the construction areas and to expect delays. 

Santate Lane – Nimitz Hill 

The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews have completed the road bed preparations for hot mix asphalt paving. Paving to commence shortly. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the construction areas and to expect delays. 

Erskin Drive – Agat 

The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews have completed the road bed preparations for hot mix asphalt paving. Paving to commence shortly. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the construction areas and to expect delays. 

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through all construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed to flaggers. Alternative routes and/or adjusting drive times when feasible are encouraged. 

 


