Police chief OK with Nelson staying put as GPD's oversight chair

She's not going anywhere, and according to the Guam Police Department's chief of police, he's fine with that. Several weeks ago Chief JI Cruz submitted a letter to the speaker requesting that Senator Telena Nelson be removed as oversight chair of GPD.

The chief said he had lost all confidence in her capacity to oversee his department and to understand the financial crisis confronting his agency, saying, "The response to Senator Nelson not wanting to step down - I understand that. I respect her decision not to step down. That is her decision. Based on what the speaker has indicated in his press releases, that the only one that can remove that individual is the individual himself.

"The fact that we had an informational hearing on Monday tells me that the speaker does want to work with the Guam Police Department. The speaker does want to work with the public safety entities. So as we look at that, I respect her decision. The informational hearing, in our opinion, is just one of several ways she's stepping up to that, and I welcome that."

Cruz added the main message behind his letter is that we need to work together in these tough times.