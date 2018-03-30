Retailers could charge optional fee for plastic carryout bags

It's a little that could go a long way when it comes to preventing pollution. Now, legislation is introduced that would impose an optional bag fee on carryout bags at retail shops on Guam.

Retailers would get at least a $0.02 cut from the proposed optional $0.10 fee. The rest would go to the Recycling Revolving Fund. Half of that money collected will then go to UOG's Center for Island Sustainability for matching grants and programs, while the other half to the Guam EPA.

Senator Regine Biscoe Lee is the author of Bill 268, and told KUAM News, "So many of the territories have already implemented legislation like this banning plastic bags along with so many of our partners in Micronesia have taken this step and it's time for Guam to join in an be responsive."

She adds this stems from the Guam Youth Congress bill on plastic bags. If passed, the measure would be known as the Choose to Reuse: Munga Ma Ayek I Plastek Act of 2018.