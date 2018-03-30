For this month's Good Neighbor segment featuring a Good Samaritan in our community and highlighting their every day acts of selflessness. This month, we catch up with an eggs-cellent woman and her family and their efforts to spread the love over the Easter holiday.

For Madrid Borja, Easter baskets are a family tradition. "My mom has made Easter baskets for me every year of my life - to this day she still brings Easter baskets for me, and Richard and the kids for Easter, and it always makes us so happy," she shared.

Madrid and her husband, Rich, wanted to share the love. That was the inspiration for Easter Buddies. "We kind of thought it would be nice to do that for people who don't have as much to smile about, so at least for this day, they can have something fun and interesting and cheerful to help brighten their days," she said.

Their tag line? "Some buddy loves you"

She explained, "We want everyone to feel that - that there's people out there that are thinking about them." On Friday, Catholic Social Services lit up with smiles as the Borja family, their friends, and their little helpers made a special delivery of 40 Easter baskets for the women and children currently seeking refuge in the Alee Shelter.

Each basket tailored to the recipient's age and gender, with basic necessities and, as Madrid said, "Books, coloring books, crayons. Some toys, some Easter candies and plastic eggs and things of that sort," she said.

She's a teacher, and Rich is soon to be one. So naturally, the project has also turned into a valuable lesson for their 8-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. Rich said, "We'd like to consider ourselves to be fortunate. In that we have our family together and we want them to recognize that not everyone is as fortunate as them, and we wanted to instill those values at a very young age. So we talk to them every year.

"Now, when they see the Easter baskets coming together, they know exactly what we're doing. They know exactly who they're for. We hope that they're telling their friends that they did something good over their Easter Break or Spring Break."

Every year they choose a different recipient. In the past, they've brought smiles to foster children and homeless. Now in their fifth year and eight families strong, they hope to continue sharing the love. "We're still a small organization but we are building up and hopefully we can reach more people as we grow," said Madrid

As this month's Good Neighbor recipient, Title Guaranty will donate 100-dollars to a charity of the Easter Buddies choice. Their obvious choice, as Rich said, "We have selected Catholic Social Services and Alee Shelter one and two."

Let us know who you feel is deserving of the award and why! A winner will then be selected every month. Additionally, Title Guaranty will also reward the monthly Good Neighbor winner with a cash prize to go towards a local charity of their choice.