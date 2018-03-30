Morrison admits using campaign funds for community donations

Republican Senator Tommy Morrison has admitted to KUAM News he made cash donations to community organizations using campaign funds - a campaign finance violation, according to election law.

Anything other than expenditures that directly benefit or promote a candidate or campaign are not allowed and can be construed as "buying a vote" - including chinchule', donations to individuals, medical fundraisers or charities - according to Guam Election Commission director Maria Pangelinan A review of republican Senator Tommy Morrison's campaign finance reports - including those from the 2016 election - revealed thousands of dollars in "donations" under expenditures and many unclear campaign contributions - including $1,650 from Morrison's chief of staff Jason Tedtaotao.

Morrison - currently off-island - admitted to giving campaign cash to community organizations like Special Olympics and Guam Moms Helping Moms - in a written statement he said any issue with information "provided to and accepted by the GEC" will be addressed by continuing to work with the GEC.

The Guam Election Commission continues to look at campaign finance reports in preparation for its April 12 board meeting.

GEC staff have been preparing a compilation of questionable campaign donations and expenditures at the request of the GEC's board, according to Pangelinan. This review prompted by a series of stories by KUAM News - and copies of our stories have been prepared for the GEC board to review - after some board members saw the stories and followed up on them with GEC staff.

"What will happen is that it will be before the commission," Pangelinan said of the information prepared for the GEC board. "They will give permission on how to proceed from there." Pangelinan confirmed the commission is reviewing campaign finance reports from 2018 and prior years - including those filed by gubernatorial teams.

We informed the GEC of donations appearing to be over the legal limit for businesses by GEC oversight chair Senator Mike San Nicolas and Minority leader Senator Jim Espaldon. The GEC looking at a $3,000 donation from Coretech International Corporation to San Nicolas and possible over-the- limit donations from members of the family San Nicolas rents his senatorial offices from were pointed out to the GEC.

Senator Espaldon on the receiving end of questionable donations from EMPSCO and N.C. Macario and Associates - two Philippines based firms with offices on Guam. The GEC will also be seeking clarification on Espaldon's sponsorship of sports' teams and whether or not they violate laws regulating how candidates can spend campaign cash.

Public Auditor Doris Flores Brooks has given chinchule' with campaign cash and she used campaign funds to give gifts and cash to employees of the Office of the Public Auditor - according to her campaign finance reports filed with the GEC.

The GEC board may choose to have candidates return questionable donations, reimburse their campaigns for questionable spending or forward investigative findings to the Attorney General for prosecution.

Pangelinan confirmed all of the items reported in this story will be placed on the GEC's April 12 board meeting agenda under "Campaign Finance". Pangelinan said the GEC offers handbooks to candidates regarding legalities surrounding campaign finance - but at the end of the day, ignorance is no excuse.

"These laws have been in existence for while," Pangelinan said.