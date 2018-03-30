Meet the folks helping FAS newcomers adjust to life on Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Meet the folks helping FAS newcomers adjust to life on Guam

Posted: Mar 31, 2018 8:53 AM Updated:

Making themselves accessible to the community, the Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop Guam participated in this week's Coffee with a Cop initiative. Their job is to be that friendly face and help newcomers, especially those from the Freely Associated States, acclimate to Guam.

Meet John Howard. He's just one of the of the case workers at the Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop, a project of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam. "We provide services to FAS citizens in the three main areas: education, health, and workforce development," he said. Every year, thousands from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau make the move to Guam.

"Guam is closer to home," he continued. "It's more affordable. And the other reason, some of the programs, some of the federal programs that we don't have at home, Guam provides those kinds of federal assistance."

Howard's job is to help them make that transition successfully, as he explained, "First we present our welcome to Guam orientation and we talk about what are the requirements that they should know when they come to Guam and after that we talk about the services available to them."

Oftentimes, there's a language barrier - and they can help with that, too. "Even if they need help filling out their application, we can assist with that; we can assist with translation or interpretation. We can also assist with that," said Howard.

Their handbook covers everything, from passports and green cards to getting a driver's license, health clearances, and how to find a place to live. "Some of the, I think, challenges, some of the complaints from the government, is that we put so much burden on the government. That's my understanding. That we created this office to help our citizens, to help them become more productive, when we become more productive, we become less of a burden on the government," he said.

Howard says they're here, and they're contributing to Guam development. "If you go around and you see the people working on the road, keeping the island clean. That's us. If you go around in the restaurants, the ones working at the restaurant, that's us," he said.

The Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop Guam also runs on wheels. You may have seen their Information Van, as they regularly canvas villages. For more information, call 686-2227 or visit them at their Yona office.

All their services are free of charge.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mysterious white powder at GPO was hashers' running route

    Officials looking into white powdery substance in GPO parking lot

    A suspicious substance forced first responders to cordon off sections of the GPO parking lot in Tamuning. The 911 call came in around 10:30 Saturday morning. Guam Homeland Security officials say piles of white powdery substance was reported in multiple arMore >>
    A suspicious substance forced first responders to cordon off sections of the GPO parking lot in Tamuning. The 911 call came in around 10:30 Saturday morning. Guam Homeland Security officials say piles of white powdery substance was reported in multiple arMore >>

  • Four foreign nationals removed from Guam flight to Hawaii

    Four foreign nationals removed from Guam flight to Hawaii

    A United Airlines flight to Honolulu was delayed for more than an hour on Friday as four foreign nationals were forced to deplane by Customs and Border protection agents. CBP spokesman officer Mark Pablo says the four individuals did not have the proper dMore >>
    A United Airlines flight to Honolulu was delayed for more than an hour on Friday as four foreign nationals were forced to deplane by Customs and Border protection agents. CBP spokesman officer Mark Pablo says the four individuals did not have the proper dMore >>

  • Court stays sex abuse cases filed against archdiocese

    Court stays sex abuse cases filed against archdiocese

    Multiple clergy sexual abuse cases filed against the Archdiocese of Agana have been stayed as per an order handed down today by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood. The basis for the order is a result of ongoing settlement negotiaMore >>
    Multiple clergy sexual abuse cases filed against the Archdiocese of Agana have been stayed as per an order handed down today by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood. The basis for the order is a result of ongoing settlement negotiaMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly