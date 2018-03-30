Meet the folks helping FAS newcomers adjust to life on Guam

Making themselves accessible to the community, the Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop Guam participated in this week's Coffee with a Cop initiative. Their job is to be that friendly face and help newcomers, especially those from the Freely Associated States, acclimate to Guam.

Meet John Howard. He's just one of the of the case workers at the Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop, a project of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam. "We provide services to FAS citizens in the three main areas: education, health, and workforce development," he said. Every year, thousands from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau make the move to Guam.

"Guam is closer to home," he continued. "It's more affordable. And the other reason, some of the programs, some of the federal programs that we don't have at home, Guam provides those kinds of federal assistance."

Howard's job is to help them make that transition successfully, as he explained, "First we present our welcome to Guam orientation and we talk about what are the requirements that they should know when they come to Guam and after that we talk about the services available to them."

Oftentimes, there's a language barrier - and they can help with that, too. "Even if they need help filling out their application, we can assist with that; we can assist with translation or interpretation. We can also assist with that," said Howard.

Their handbook covers everything, from passports and green cards to getting a driver's license, health clearances, and how to find a place to live. "Some of the, I think, challenges, some of the complaints from the government, is that we put so much burden on the government. That's my understanding. That we created this office to help our citizens, to help them become more productive, when we become more productive, we become less of a burden on the government," he said.

Howard says they're here, and they're contributing to Guam development. "If you go around and you see the people working on the road, keeping the island clean. That's us. If you go around in the restaurants, the ones working at the restaurant, that's us," he said.

The Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop Guam also runs on wheels. You may have seen their Information Van, as they regularly canvas villages. For more information, call 686-2227 or visit them at their Yona office.

All their services are free of charge.