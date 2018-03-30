Coffee with A Cop returns to Harmon

It's your chance to sit down with the top brass of the Guam Police Department. It's the Coffee with a Cop Initiative and it returned to Harmon this week.

"We're here in Harmon again, and we're talking to the folks up here," said Chief of Police JI Cruz is talking about the Coffee with a Cop initiative, held earlier this week at the Harmon McDonald's location. He and his top staffers were all ears as residents vocalized concerns over road safety, homelessness, and minors out past curfew.

"Minors being out in the community. And that's something we've heard in many town hall and Neighborhood Watch meetings - what is the law with regards to that," he explained. "Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Ten o'clock Sunday through Thursday."

Up and early, and dressed in a matching blue t-shirt, Barrigada Heights resident Edward Leon Guerrero, said, "I call police officers the guardian angels of society. I'm here to show support and tell them that they have somebody out in society that appreciates their presence."

Among his concerns is drugs in his community. "With the drug problem, especially if we have the buildup, that means more money will be available, that means crime will flourish," he said.

Leon Guerrero invites others to come out to future Coffee with a Cop events, saying, "Get to know the people that serve you. Work with them because they're here to serve. Not only are they public servants, they are the frontline. When we have problems, we need them, so go out and get to know them. When you're young you don't think about that but when you get older, when you have children and family, you worry about your safety and the police are very, very important."