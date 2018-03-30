Who replaces Underwood as UOG's Top Triton?

Who will replace Dr. Robert Underwood as the new president of the University of Guam ? He certainly leave big shoes to fill, as he retires June 30. And the search committee is in full swing to find a worthy candidate.

Dr. Underwood has dedicated his life to public service, sitting as Guam's Congressional Delegate, and now after 10 years as president of the University Of Guam, he's retiring. "When I became President the University had been through a rough time and it had stabilized a little bit that really offered me the opportunity to create new indicatives," he told KUAM News. "Cut some programs and radically reform others it gave us a sense of purpose on who we are we are a unique regional institution with regional responsibilities funded primarily by Guam's taxpayers organized about the ingenuity of young people and faculty."

He's handed out thousands of diplomas since he's been president, created the Center for Island Sustainability, and prides the Good to Great Initiative to modernize the university. However, these achievements come with challenges, like Gov Guam money that hasn't increased an inch.

"Our budgeted amount last year was $30.7 million we haven't moved up, in fact we've moved down a little bit in 26 years we haven't received our fair share but that doesn't stop us that's my attitude," he said. "And we can do more if they would let us do more if they would free us from some of the process that we go through, we can do more we can do private public partnerships build new facilities."

Speaking of budget, the search committee comes at a hefty price tag: $115,000. Though not involved directly with the search, the president says every dollar will be spent. "That includes the people that are helping us and finalists that come to campus at our expense," the president added.

Dr. Underwood joins the long list of presidents at UOG to go before him, he has this advice for the next person that'll fill his shoes: "Always, always listen to young people always take the opportunity to listen to them."

He looks forward for what's to come for future Tritons. In the meantime, the search for the next President remains active, with presidential hopefuls needing to submit their applications by April 27.

The eight-member search committee has not commented to KUAM News about the details of where the $100,000 is going.