Four foreign nationals removed from Guam flight to Hawaii - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Four foreign nationals removed from Guam flight to Hawaii

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 5:58 PM Updated:

A United Airlines flight to Honolulu was delayed for more than an hour on Friday as four foreign nationals were forced to deplane by Customs and Border protection agents. CBP spokesman officer Mark Pablo says the four individuals did not have the proper documentation to travel to Hawaii.

They were escorted from the plane and turned over to Homeland Security and the FBI for further questioning. The CBP did not provide any further information about the passengers, their nationalities, or whether they remain in Guam. 

They said the plane was able to depart to Hawaii without further incident.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Four foreign nationals removed from Guam flight to Hawaii

    Four foreign nationals removed from Guam flight to Hawaii

    A United Airlines flight to Honolulu was delayed for more than an hour on Friday as four foreign nationals were forced to deplane by Customs and Border protection agents. CBP spokesman officer Mark Pablo says the four individuals did not have the proper dMore >>
    A United Airlines flight to Honolulu was delayed for more than an hour on Friday as four foreign nationals were forced to deplane by Customs and Border protection agents. CBP spokesman officer Mark Pablo says the four individuals did not have the proper dMore >>

  • Court stays sex abuse cases filed against archdiocese

    Court stays sex abuse cases filed against archdiocese

    Multiple clergy sexual abuse cases filed against the Archdiocese of Agana have been stayed as per an order handed down today by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood. The basis for the order is a result of ongoing settlement negotiaMore >>
    Multiple clergy sexual abuse cases filed against the Archdiocese of Agana have been stayed as per an order handed down today by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood. The basis for the order is a result of ongoing settlement negotiaMore >>

  • Macheche Community Center getting adult day care services

    Macheche Community Center getting adult day care services

    Members of Catholic Social Services clean up on Good Friday, making arrangements for the opening of Adult Day Care Services at the Macheche Community Center in Dededo. Mayor Melissa Savares says the center will open on Monday, after Catholic Social ServicMore >>
    Members of Catholic Social Services clean up on Good Friday, making arrangements for the opening of Adult Day Care Services at the Macheche Community Center in Dededo. Mayor Melissa Savares says the center will open on Monday, after Catholic Social ServicMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly