Four foreign nationals removed from Guam flight to Hawaii

A United Airlines flight to Honolulu was delayed for more than an hour on Friday as four foreign nationals were forced to deplane by Customs and Border protection agents. CBP spokesman officer Mark Pablo says the four individuals did not have the proper documentation to travel to Hawaii.

They were escorted from the plane and turned over to Homeland Security and the FBI for further questioning. The CBP did not provide any further information about the passengers, their nationalities, or whether they remain in Guam.

They said the plane was able to depart to Hawaii without further incident.