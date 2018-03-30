Court stays sex abuse cases filed against archdiocese

Multiple clergy sexual abuse cases filed against the Archdiocese of Agana have been stayed as per an order handed down today by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood. The basis for the order is a result of ongoing settlement negotiations.

During a recent status hearing parties indicated they would withdraw all pending motions in the interest of facilitating settlement and streamlining the court's docket. However, should settlement talks go sour, the motions can be re-filed.

For now, all pending motions are terminated.