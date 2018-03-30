A hero's sendoff: groundbreaking officer in same-sex marriage bids adios to Guam

From making it in national headlines to local news, you might remember Navy Lieutenant Kyle Bandermann and his husband, Lance. A photo of the couple's proposal went viral in 2014, and right after they moved to our island. They were also featured by right here on KUAM after their arrival. But, now we bid adios to the couple who will be relocating to California.

An image started it all, as Lieutenant Bandermann had planned a surprise marriage proposal to his then-boyfriend, Lance Buchanan. In one of the first places they visited in Washington, DC, surrounded by friends and family. The captured moment would gain them massive media attention from around the globe.

It was also in that same year, Bandermann would be stationed in Guam to work as a staff psychologist on Naval Hospital. "Before coming here, I did honestly not know where Guam was," admitted the officer. "I was one of those bad Americans who didn't know the status of the territory."

And they were also nervous about how they would be perceived on the island, as the couple were wed in the nation's capitol prior to their move. "We were super nervous about coming here. We knew the welcomeness of the island, that we would be welcomed, but we also knew there's a lot of tradition in the islands, so we did not know what to expect," he shared.

"Obviously, we did not have the ability to hide ourselves away. We had to be who we were, it kind of made the airways as it did on the Internet, so we didn't have the opportunity to hide who we were and I'm grateful for that," he added.

It was in 2015, that the ban on same-sex marriages was lifted, and the island welcomed them with open arms. "To be welcomed here overwhelmingly by the island and to be celebrated, to feel like we can live prideful, but also be ourselves and have our own family, it's been an awesome opportunity," he said proudly.

And while here, Lieutenant Bandermann has done amazing work as a staff psychologist, which is why he was presented on Friday with a legislative resolution by Senator Regine Biscoe Lee. "It's a unique military mission here that we have the unique opportunity to see not only our active duty service members, but also their dependents and also retired service members and their dependents who continue to give back to Guam what they continue to sacrifice for our country," he said.

But after almost four years, he and his husband will be moving on to the next chapter of their life as Lieutenant Bandermann is being stationed in San Diego next. But they won't forget Guam and all the memories they've made here, as he said, "It has been my familia. Our time here has been amazing. We made connections. My department has been amazing. U.S. Naval Hospital Guam has been awesome. It's been quite the journey."

Surrounded by friends and his newfound family, Bandermann was thanked for his service in promoting mental health services for the island. He is wished success in next relocation.

"Thank you Guam for everything you've done," said Bandermann emotionally. "You've been our family, and we really, really appreciate it."