20-year-old accused of repeated sex with 11-year-old boy - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

20-year-old accused of repeated sex with 11-year-old boy

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 5:32 PM Updated:

A 20-year-old man is under arrest accused of having sex with an 11-year-old boy multiple times. James Daniel Cruz is charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state the alleged incidents happened at least 18 times between February 3rd and March 27th of this year.

The suspect is accused of holding down the victim while a 13-year-old penetrated the child from behind.

They would allegedly take turns doing this.

The suspect denied any penetration, but admitted to touching the child's genitals and performing oral sex.

