Island faithful make traditional trek down south on Mount Lamlam

It was an early day for many this Good Friday, myself included. It's one of the many holy days leading up to Easter Sunday, and for thousands of the island's Catholics, today is marked by a solemn hike and stops for prayer up Mount Lamlam.

For my family, it's more than a hike, but taking on a heavy burden of carrying a 500-lb cross to the top.

Tradition - that's what brings Jay Cruz and his family to the top of Mount Lamlam every Good Friday. "This family tradition's been going on for already three generations," he told KUAM News. "We got our grandfather, we got our father, then we got us. We are already going on our fourth generation, and we're still going strong."

For the Cruz family, it's more than just a hike. It's about bearing the burden of the cross - quite literally. Today's cross weighing about a quarter-ton. When asked what made today's trek different, he said, "First of all, the rain and the mud. And again it's nothing compared to what our lord has gone through and what he has done for us. With all the mud and the help we had, we managed to get through it 0031 and make it happen."

Cruz leading his siblings and family and inviting passerbys - both men and women - to join in carrying the load. They only stop for prayer - at each station of the cross.

"We go back to our days of remembering what he's done for us," said Cruz. "Suffered and died and enabled us to live our lives today."

Once you get to the top - you can see the Cruz family tradition is alive and well. Other crosses from past Good Friday hikes still standing.

"The cross is actually made out of agao wood...all our other crosses, the reason why we make it out of that wood is because it lasts pretty long. There is numerous crosses that are here. Some are deteriorating, but how many decades have gone by and the crosses are still here," he shared. "It goes to show we're continuing the tradition 0105 and again we're sacrificing our day today for our lord and savior."

Among the faithful at the top, Jeleesa Toves, who was inspired by her grandmother to make the trek. "The last time I was up here was over ten years ago, so, it was really just to follow my grandma. But, you know, on the hike up, you see everyone struggling to carry their own cross. You're physically in it with everyone else. So, I think I'll be back next year," she said. "I heard last year the weather was more forgiving, but i think the weather suits me today and my personal struggle to make it back."

As for the view, Toves said, "I know it's beautiful. It's a shame there's no view, but I think the mist, the mist kind of keeps you in the moment. Don't come up here just to look down. Come up here and appreciate that you're up here and appreciate all of the other journeys that are up here."