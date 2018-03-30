No April Fool's gag: Business Privilege Tax increases April 1

The effective date of the Business Privilege Tax increase from 4% to 5% is Sunday, April 1 , also coincidentally April Fool's Day.

Revenue and Taxation director John Camacho says while that's the date the hike kicks in, the taxes for goods and services sold in April aren't due until May 20. He says businesses should follow the usual procedure when filing, except they'll have to pay 1% more.

Camacho says there are exemptions to the increase. These include SNAP or food stamp purchases, liquid petroleum gas sales, and contracts that existed before the April 1st tax increase implementation date. The director says companies will have to show proof of the contract date.

Right now the law requires copies of the contract, but DRT hopes they can amend that section to allow other forms of proof. The temporary increase will remain in effect until October 1, when a new general sales tax is supposed to be implemented.

The Calvo administration hopes to raise $30 million in the next six months to help offset a projected 67-million drop in tax revenue caused by the Trump tax reforms.