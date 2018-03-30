Administration wants info on Lee's spending habits - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Administration wants info on Lee's spending habits

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 5:06 PM Updated:

Legislative secretary senator Regine Biscoe-Lee is the subject of a Freedom of Information Request from Governor's Chief of Staff Mark Calvo. The administration wants details about furnishings for the Guam Congress building, and other legislative spending this term. 

Lee says she was glad to comply with the FOIA request, for example the furniture budget for the newly reopened congress building. She added, "When you look at the broader total of $430,000 to furnish the entire building, and you break that out between the different offices, the estimate was between $10,000 and $15,000 to furnish each office. Our office ended up spending about $4,000 - so that's quite a huge discount or break that we were able to make in just procuring the very, the essentials that we need."

The Rules Committee co-chair has been at odds with the Administration, especially over her refusal to transmit a measure to finance tax refunds known as the TRAN bill. 

But the freshman senator declined to speculate about the possible reasons for the Sunshine Act requests, saying only, "If this means that I'm the administration's favorite and they want to know more about what I'm doing, I invite them to continue working with me. There are a lot of other things that I think the public is looking forward to us doing."

The administration sent similar FOIA requests for legislative expenditure information to Senator Michael San Nicolas who was the previous Rules Chairman before stepping down last year.

