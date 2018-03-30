Tenorio preaches preparedness for tsunamis - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tenorio preaches preparedness for tsunamis

Posted: Mar 30, 2018

Be prepared for a Tsunami. That's the message from Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio as he signed a proclamation declaring Tsunami Preparedness Week. Homeland Security and Civil Defense officials will launch a public awareness campaign to help inform residents about what to do in the event of a disaster.

He said, "In the case of typhoons, knock on wood, we get more than advance notice. In the case of other things like earthquakes and tsunamis you may not have enough notice. And where we're at in proximity to the Marianas Trench, there's a very good likelihood of a major earthquake causing a huge impact and a tsunami."

Typical signs of a potential Tsunami, or Tidal Wave include a very strong earthquake. A loud ocean roar. And a sudden rise or fall of ocean levels. Tsunami Preparedness Week begins Sunday, April 1.

