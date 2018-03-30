Mangilao crash sends three to hospital - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mangilao crash sends three to hospital

Posted: Mar 30, 2018

A serious crash along the Back Road to Andersen Air Force Base sent three people to the hospital. But, police say their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

It happened along route 15 in Mangilao midday today. The crash causing some traffic delays for drivers passing the area.

Investigators say the driver of a blue Lexus was going south near the Onward Mangilao Golf Club. That's when the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla lost control of the car then going into the opposite lane and crashing head on with the Lexus.

The three were taken to GMH, but are said to be doing ok.

