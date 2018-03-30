Former GVB general manager Joey Cepeda passes away - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Former GVB general manager Joey Cepeda passes away

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 4:53 PM Updated:

Former Guam Visitors Bureau General Manager Joey Cepeda has passed away in San Diego.

GVB released a statement saying that Cepeda was also a Vietnam Army veteran who was exposed to Agent Orange while serving on the Korean demilitarized zone during the war. He finally won his claim after many years, and was awarded full veteran's benefits and back pay for AO exposure.  But Cepeda was forced to move to California in 2009 for a heart transplant. 

He came home for a brief visit last year and spoke to KUAM, saying, "I didn't want to leave my home. I love my island and I want to go back home too, but unfortunately I can't because of the medications and there's no doctor that can help me."

"And still they were refusing me saying no agent orange didn't cause my heart problems."

There are two bills still awaiting action by Congress to help veterans exposed to Agent Orange. One measure is named after veteran Leroy Foster who suffers from exposure, and also confirmed he sprayed AO on Guam while stationed at Andersen Air force base during the Vietnam era.

