Customs officer cross-examined in drug trial

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 4:10 PM Updated:
By Kehani Mendiola
It was Day 11 of the Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser trial. Defense attorney Peter Perez finishing up his cross-examination of witness, Henry Alvendia. Perez questioning Alvendia about his career as a Customs Officer and other criminal acts he was involved in.

He also brought up the relationship Alvendia has with the federal agents who guided him under their operation. Martinez and Moser are accused of trying to smuggle eight pounds of meth from Guam to California.

Attorney David Lujan will continue with his line of questioning as trial resumes on Monday.

