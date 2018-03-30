Health officials suggest using plastic eggs on Easter - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Health officials suggest using plastic eggs on Easter

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 4:08 PM Updated:

Thinking of cooking those eggs for the Easter hunt? Health officials say handling them properly is no joke. That's why Department of Public Health encourages the community to use plastic eggs instead of real eggs during hunting to prevent food borne illnesses.

If you do decide to use real eggs, official say take caution.

Store the eggs in a refrigerator and make sure they don't crack. Boil eggs at exactly the right temperature until they are fully cooked...Adding that if eggs are out of the fridge for more than 2 hours, to throw them away.

Health tips for a safe and blessed Easter.

