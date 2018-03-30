USS Topeka welcomed back to Guam

A heartwarming welcome home. Sailors of the Los Angeles class-attack submarine USS Topeka have been at sea for three months. Friday morning making their way home, families ready to welcome them with open arms.

Sonia Carver traveled the distance to hug her son she hasn't seen in a year, saying, "Almost 8,00 miles I come from Timberlake, North Carolina. It was a surprise, it was a lot of red tape, and communication, red tape." Her son said, "Surprised - I wish I had my whites on, I wasn't planning to come down until the day was over, it's an amazing surprise to see my mom, she never exceeds to amaze me."

The mother-son duo looks forward to spending time cooking their favorite foods in the week to come.

USS Topeka is will be stationed at the Naval Base until their next operation.