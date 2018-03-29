EGGStreme Easter Egg Hunt - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

EGGStreme Easter Egg Hunt

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 12:47 PM Updated:

KUAM Communications present The EGGStreme Easter Egg Hunt following the Trench Kids obstacle race at the Guam Raceway Park in Yigo on Saturday, March 31st. Racers, Stick around after the race and non-racers show up by 10:45 am for a fun and unique egg hunt like no other with different divisions from toddlers through 11-year-olds! The Eggstreme Easter Egg hunt begins promptly at 11 am with music, prizes, and other fun features.

BYOB! Kid’s bring your baskets!

Proceeds to benefit the Make A Wish Foundation.

 

 

 

 

