Reporter's Journal: Nick Delgado talks coming home and coming out

KUAM news director Nick Delgado chats candidly for Reporter's Journal on the KUAM Podcast Network about a truly unique life experience: his time in the Army, getting started in journalism, arriving at KUAM and breaking the massage parlor industry wide open, leaving to continue his education, reporting in the Big Apple, raising three boys as a FaceTime Father from halfway across the world, coming back to KUAM and attempting to fill the shoes of a legendary news icon, his on-air chemistry with Krystal Paco, reigniting Guam journalism, and speaking publicly for the first time about coming out as a gay man.

