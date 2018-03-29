Reporter's Journal: Nick Delgado talks coming home and coming ou - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Reporter's Journal: Nick Delgado talks coming home and coming out

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 10:53 AM Updated:

KUAM news director Nick Delgado chats candidly for Reporter's Journal on the KUAM Podcast Network about a truly unique life experience: his time in the Army, getting started in journalism, arriving at KUAM and breaking the massage parlor industry wide open, leaving to continue his education, reporting in the Big Apple, raising three boys as a FaceTime Father from halfway across the world, coming back to KUAM and attempting to fill the shoes of a legendary news icon, his on-air chemistry with Krystal Paco, reigniting Guam journalism, and speaking publicly for the first time about coming out as a gay man.

So make sure you don't miss any of our cool podcasts by following us on SoundCloud and subscribing to our feed on iTunes. You can also find us in your fave podcatcher service - TuneIn, Stitcher and Player.FM, and coming soon to Spotify!

LISTEN TO THE KUAM PODCAST NETWORK

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Reporter's Journal: Nick Delgado talks coming home and coming out

    Reporter's Journal: Nick Delgado talks coming home and coming out

    KUAM news director Nick Delgado chats candidly for Reporter's Journal on the KUAM Podcast Network about a truly unique life experience: his time in the Army, getting started in journalism, arriving at KUAM and breaking the massage parlor industry wide opeMore >>
    KUAM news director Nick Delgado chats candidly for Reporter's Journal on the KUAM Podcast Network about a truly unique life experience: his time in the Army, getting started in journalism, arriving at KUAM and breaking the massage parlor industry wide opeMore >>

  • PODCAST: eating challenges during Lent

    PODCAST: eating challenges during Lent

    On the debut episode of Foodie Call, our culinary-centric podcast show, Marie Calvo Monge and Lacee Martinez discussed various aspects eating healthy and the challenges/opportunities of doing so on Guam during Lent. They share unique viewpoints about cookMore >>
    On the debut episode of Foodie Call, our culinary-centric podcast show, Marie Calvo Monge and Lacee Martinez discussed various aspects eating healthy and the challenges/opportunities of doing so on Guam during Lent. They share unique viewpoints about cookMore >>

  • Meth smuggler Katlyn Scully sentenced

    Meth smuggler Katlyn Scully sentenced

    A woman who was caught trying to smuggle almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine after arriving on Guam has been sentenced. Katlyn Breanne Scully was given 2 years and 9 months with credit for time served by Judge Frances Tydingco-GMore >>
    A woman who was caught trying to smuggle almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine after arriving on Guam has been sentenced. Katlyn Breanne Scully was given 2 years and 9 months with credit for time served by Judge Frances Tydingco-GMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly