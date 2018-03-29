PODCAST: eating challenges during Lent

On the debut episode of Foodie Call, our culinary-centric podcast show, Marie Calvo Monge and Lacee Martinez discussed various aspects eating healthy and the challenges/opportunities of doing so on Guam during Lent. They share unique viewpoints about cooking and consuming meals during thre 40 days leading up to Easter: how difficult is it to transition to vegetarianism on Guam, Is chicken still OK to eat on Fridays? What if I accidentally or deliberately eat meat? What are non-Catholics supposed to do? Are there conundrums for restaurants? And how do you prepare a proper Chamorro-style tuna sandwich?

