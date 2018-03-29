PODCAST: eating challenges during Lent - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

PODCAST: eating challenges during Lent

On the debut episode of Foodie Call, our culinary-centric podcast show, Marie Calvo Monge and Lacee Martinez discussed various aspects eating healthy and the challenges/opportunities of doing so on Guam during Lent. They share unique viewpoints about cooking and consuming meals during thre 40 days leading up to Easter: how difficult is it to transition to vegetarianism on Guam, Is chicken still OK to eat on Fridays? What if I accidentally or deliberately eat meat? What are non-Catholics supposed to do? Are there conundrums for restaurants? And how do you prepare a proper Chamorro-style tuna sandwich?

  • Reporter's Journal: Nick Delgado talks coming home and coming out

    KUAM news director Nick Delgado chats candidly for Reporter's Journal on the KUAM Podcast Network about a truly unique life experience: his time in the Army, getting started in journalism, arriving at KUAM and breaking the massage parlor industry wide opeMore >>
  • PODCAST: eating challenges during Lent

    On the debut episode of Foodie Call, our culinary-centric podcast show, Marie Calvo Monge and Lacee Martinez discussed various aspects eating healthy and the challenges/opportunities of doing so on Guam during Lent. They share unique viewpoints about cookMore >>
  • Meth smuggler Katlyn Scully sentenced

    A woman who was caught trying to smuggle almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine after arriving on Guam has been sentenced. Katlyn Breanne Scully was given 2 years and 9 months with credit for time served by Judge Frances Tydingco-GMore >>
