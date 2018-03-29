Meth smuggler Katlyn Scully sentenced - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Meth smuggler Katlyn Scully sentenced

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 6:07 PM Updated:
By Kehani Mendiola
A woman who was caught trying to smuggle almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine after arriving on Guam has been sentenced. Katlyn Breanne Scully was given 2 years and 9 months with credit for time served by Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood. In 2016, Scully was discovered to be carrying about 400 grams of methamphetamine in her vaginal and rectal areas.

Prior to sentencing, Judge Tydingco-Gatewood added that it was “unfathomable” as to the amount of drugs Scully had in her body.

Defense Curtis Van de Veld requested that the rest of his client’s sentence be carried out in California.

In a separate matter, Scully had also appeared at the District Court earlier this year in a case against the Guam Department of Corrections for receiving alleged punitive actions after an inmate had physically assaulted her in January.

