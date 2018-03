There's some very welcome relief for those living in the central villages - it's back to business for the Hagatna Precinct Command. They will open tomorrow at 6am.

This the same week two GFD fire stations also re-opened.

19 of the officers temporarily detailed to DepCor will go back to their regular duties, while 18 officers will remain at the prison to help curb DOC's overtime. Special ops, meanwhile, will continue patrol to fulfill the 12-hour shift operation.