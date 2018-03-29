Group rallies outside delegate's office about Agent Orange expos - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Group rallies outside delegate's office about Agent Orange exposure

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 5:09 PM Updated:

A small rally was held outside of Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo's officeThursday, the group saying it wanted to draw attention to what they believe was Agent Orange contamination here by the military. The powerful herbicide was used as a defoliant during the Vietnam war, and is blamed for many debilitating health conditions among veterans.

Rally Spokesman Ned Pablo says they are showing support for a pair of bills in Congress that would help exposure victims in Guam and elsewhere, telling KUAM News, "othing has been done for how many decades and its time that we have our government, our delegate, our governor, our senators, get together and lets push HR 809 and HR 299 that's supposed to be a recognition that agent orange was brought to Guam and used."

Several US Air Force veterans have reported spraying such chemicals while assigned at Andersen Air Force Base back in the 1960's and 70's. The Defense Department has denied using Agent Orange at any military facility in Guam.

