UOG mistakenly distributes Social Security Numbers of more than 150 students

It's a return to sender message that can't be taken back. Now, several students at the University of Guam are outraged and trying to find out how their confidential information - including their Social Security Numbers - was sent to other students.

The spreadsheet in the email from UOG Financial Aid listed university student's school ID numbers, the dollar amount they received this Semester from financial aid, and most shocking the 9 digits of their SSNs. "I was kind of scared cause I didn't know whose name was on it," said UOG student Maria Dolojan. "I asked my friend to ask the person who had the list, did you see my name because I didn't want that kind of information getting out there. That's a very risky situation for students."

ATTN: ALL UOG STUDENTS



This had me shook af, thank God someone within my student organization sent this. Spread the word, be aware!!! pic.twitter.com/bmkqEQS4Qs — M (@madolojan) March 28, 2018

In total, 196 unauthorized recipients opened an email with a long list of 154 names of UOG students, like Dolojan. They quickly took to social media, after receiving an apology email from the Financial Aid Office.

In that email the Tuesday incident was described as an "unauthorized disclosure of personal information that was unintentionally sent". UOG confirms the email was sent accidentally by an employee, but "it was not malicious" and the "first time it's ever happened".

The institution informed students to delete the email immediately, with Dolojan saying, "We can't trust every person who got the email to delete it - it was really scary it was very eye-opening to see something like this could happen."

She said hundreds of students and their social security numbers where on that list, afraid their identities could be stolen. "Our Social Security Number is our source of identification we use it to apply for our passport or IDs; it's on our documents. If someone was able to retrieve that information they can use it against us," she told KUAM News. "If that kind of information gets out where does that leave us as students. How can we trust those who we're supposed to trust in the first place with our information."

UOG says they take the safeguarding of student's personal information very seriously. For the next 12 months they'll provide free credit monitoring services to those affected.

A 24/7 hotline has also been set up for students and parents affected: you can call 735-2630.