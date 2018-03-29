Airman found dead on base identified as Bradley Hale

We now know the name of the airman found dead on Andersen Air Force Base earlier this week. 20-year-old Bradley Hale was deployed on Guam from Louisiana, and investigators confirm they have one suspect in custody.

The airman was deployed here, with investigators confirming there was a lot of blood when they found his body at the base's temporary lodging facility. Two days after Airman First Class Hale's body was found in the base quarters, investigators confirm they took one person away.

Air Force Office of Special Investigation's public affairs Chief Linda Card tells KUAM via email, "There is a suspect in custody, but since no charges have been preferred yet, his information cannot be released."

Card could not say if the suspect is an airman at this time, stating, "It is premature at this point to comment on future courses of action for this situation, as this is still an open and ongoing death investigation."

Investigators have no concrete evidence for now. Hale was found lifeless on the military base around 3am on Tuesday.

Card adding, "Security Forces at Guam were first to arrive on scene and they called in OSI agents. They all saw a lot of blood at the scene and what appeared to be a stab wound on the victim's body. This information, she says, is not official. But, it will be confirmed when the official autopsy is completed."

A medical examiner with the Office of Armed Forces Medical Examiner from Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa is coming to Guam to perform the autopsy.

36th Wing Commander, Brigadier General Douglas Cox states, "Our focus is on supporting the families, the affected unit, and our community. This is a very difficult loss. Professional support services are assisting those affected by this tragedy and our prayers and thoughts remain with them."

Though the circumstances surrounding Hale's death is unknown, it's support that Guam National Guard Adjutant General - Major General Roderick Leon Guerrero is all too familiar with. "My biggest concern is some individuals don't realize the importance of spiritual growth. It helps build resiliency. They are on in the same," he said.

We asked him about the situation up north during a prayer breakfast with his airman and soldiers, to which he replied, "I know times are tough and I know General Cox is doing a great job. He knows what he's doing and on behalf of the soldiers and airman of GUARG we pray for him and his family."

Prayers and guidance to help Hale's family and others who knew him best so that they can one day heal from this tragedy. The 20-year-old's social media page notes that he is from Montgomery, Texas, just north of Houston.

What caused his death? We should know more on Friday.

The autopsy is set for tomorrow at Naval Hospital in Agana Heights.