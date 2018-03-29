Apuron will make $18,000, despite Vatican's verdict

No longer serving the Archdiocese of Agana, but still getting paid. That's the case for at least two former Guam priests accused of clergy sexual abuse.

$1,500 a month - or $18,000 a year. That's how much compensation Guam's Bishop Anthony Apuron will continue to receive despite a recent Vatican verdict. It's called "decent support."

Apuron's successor, Archbishop Michael Byrnes explains, saying, "He is still receiving a stipend because he is still a cleric of the Archdiocese of Agana." But, Apuron isn't alone.

Former Guam priest Father Louis Brouillard continues to receive decent support from the Archdiocese of Agana as well. A 2016 phone interview with Brouillard in which he disclosed that he's receiving about $6,600 from the Guam Church annually saw the priest say:

KUAM News: do you still receive a paycheck from Guam? Father Louis Broulliard: yes. KUAM News: how much? Broullilard: $550 every month. KUAM News: do you think your penance is enough for the boys to forgive you? Bruuillard: I don't think so. I can never re pay all that I've done.

Brouillard has openly admitted to molesting young boys while serving as a priest on Guam. Apuron, meanwhile, has vehemently denied each of the five allegations against him and has filed an appeal in the Vatican verdict in which he was found guilty of "certain of the allegations."

According to the Holy See Press Bulletin, Apuron will be removed from the local archdiocese. His appeal, however, suspends that sentence. What does that mean for local Catholics? Archbishop Byrnes wants answers, too.

"I'm writing to the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith to see if we can get some clarity to some of the questions that are still lingering out there," he confirmed. "It's obviously been very challenging, but at the same time, we've had a certain amount of relief. But we do need greater clarity about some of the things that came out from the congregation."

KUAM has reached out to canon lawyers for further clarification. No response has been received as of yet. Apuron's verdict came at the eve of Holy Week and Easter.

Archbishop Byrnes giving this message to Catholics: Jesus redeems everything. Every evil he's taking to the cross. Every sorrow. Every shame. He's taking it to the cross and redeeming it. In mysterious ways sometimes, but the reality is, He is there. He redeems every evil.