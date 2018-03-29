Hospital board meets to iron-out budget - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Hospital board meets to iron-out budget

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 4:02 PM Updated:

The board of Guam's Public Hospital meets again, this time to finalize the budget for Fiscal Year 2019. Though no news yet on the status of Joint Commission on Accreditation, they are ready to present their budget proposal to the legislature tomorrow.

The $200 million budget includes capital projects like the family Birth Center. As far as finances go, Dr. Larry Lizama proposing cost cutting measures come from reducing services to DOC.

"We're not abandoning the whole service but we can't afford at the same time to subsidize everything that DOC should be paying for," he said.

These services include only paying for drugs DOC pays for upfront.

Dr. Lizama says that the hospital just can't afford to pay the extra costs when they don't even have the resources for their patients.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Meth smuggler Katlyn Scully sentenced

    Meth smuggler Katlyn Scully sentenced

    A woman who was caught trying to smuggle almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine after arriving on Guam has been sentenced. Katlyn Breanne Scully was given 2 years and 9 months with credit for time served by Judge Frances Tydingco-GMore >>
    A woman who was caught trying to smuggle almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine after arriving on Guam has been sentenced. Katlyn Breanne Scully was given 2 years and 9 months with credit for time served by Judge Frances Tydingco-GMore >>

  • Hagatna Precinct Command reopening on Friday

    Hagatna Precinct Command reopening on Friday

    There's some very welcome relief for those living in the central villages - it's back to business for the Hagatna Precinct Command. They will open tomorrow at 6am. This the same week two GFD fire stations also re-opened. 19 of the officers temporarily detMore >>
    There's some very welcome relief for those living in the central villages - it's back to business for the Hagatna Precinct Command. They will open tomorrow at 6am. This the same week two GFD fire stations also re-opened. 19 of the officers temporarily detMore >>

  • Group rallies outside delegate's office about Agent Orange exposure

    Group rallies outside delegate's office about Agent Orange exposure

    A small rally was held outside of Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo's officeThursday, the group saying it wanted to draw attention to what they believe was Agent Orange contamination here by the military. The powerful herbicide was used as a defoliant duriMore >>
    A small rally was held outside of Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo's officeThursday, the group saying it wanted to draw attention to what they believe was Agent Orange contamination here by the military. The powerful herbicide was used as a defoliant duriMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly