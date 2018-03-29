Hospital board meets to iron-out budget

The board of Guam's Public Hospital meets again, this time to finalize the budget for Fiscal Year 2019. Though no news yet on the status of Joint Commission on Accreditation, they are ready to present their budget proposal to the legislature tomorrow.

The $200 million budget includes capital projects like the family Birth Center. As far as finances go, Dr. Larry Lizama proposing cost cutting measures come from reducing services to DOC.

"We're not abandoning the whole service but we can't afford at the same time to subsidize everything that DOC should be paying for," he said.

These services include only paying for drugs DOC pays for upfront.

Dr. Lizama says that the hospital just can't afford to pay the extra costs when they don't even have the resources for their patients.