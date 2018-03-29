Port Authority's bond moving forward

The Port Authority's first ever bond issue is moving forward. The board receiving an update during its monthly meeting Thursday from general manager Joanne Brown. She says they're making progress on the bond documents but still need review and approval from both the port and GEDA boards.

"And if we have both boards concurrence we still have to forward that as well to the PUC for their review and their approval. If we can work on that timeline we're hoping by mid-May to go back to San Francisco for ratings and after that to actually go out on the bond market," she explained.

Brown was also critical of Senator Telena Nelson's bill that would put a halt to the bond until the port pays back any operating surplus to the general fund. Nelson is referencing a law passed more than 30 years ago that requires certain autonomous agencies to make 'payments in lieu of taxes." Brown says they strongly oppose such a move.

She said, "My understanding [is that the] port paid this once many, many years ago. Not other autonomous agency to our understanding has ever paid this pilot to the general fund, would be to request additional rate increases. And I don't know at the end of the day how does that serve our consumers out there."

The port plans to borrow up to $72 million for various infrastructure repairs and upgrades including the rehabilitation of wharf facilities and the construction of a new administration building.