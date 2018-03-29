Archbishop addresses soldiers about serving God and country

Serving God and Country. Archbishop Michael Byrnes joined a room filled with members of the Guam National Guard during Holy Week. The visit happening during their quarterly prayer breakfast at the Guard's Readiness Center in Barrigada today.

Now, along with the delicious spread, attendees were able to praise and worship to the music. Byrnes was joined by Chaplains, from the Guard's sister military services, to provide fellowship, faith, and guidance to the Soldiers, Airmen and their family members.