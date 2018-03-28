Audit gives Guam airport clean opinion

The A.B. International Airport has reached a low-risk auditee status for the third year in a row.

Independent auditors, Ernst & Young gave the airport a "clean" opinion on its compliance report for its Fiscal Year 2017 financial statements and major federal programs. This means there have been no questioned costs or unresolved prior year audit findings.

The airport also reports a 4.7% growth in enplanements in FY2017 from the previous year despite several suspensions of flights from EVA Air, HK Express and decreased frequency from larger carriers.

GIAA Executive Manager Chuck Ada credits new carrier Air Soul and charter flights from Uzekistan Airlines for the increase.