KUAM Gamechangers: Matias Calvo - FD wrestling

Matias Calvo is golden. Undefeated as a Father Duenas Friar wrestler in his junior year, Calvo got the gold - but that isn't stopping him from working even harder. "Going into my senior year, putting in a lot more work than last year," Calvo said. "I'm just trying to build upon everything that I have - lifting more weights, wrestling more and just overall getting better for next year."

Matias says hitting the mat for the Friars is not always fun and games - but the end game has proven worth it - a threepeat as wrestling champs for Mangilao's Maroon and Gold. "The tradition of wrestling at FD is pretty tough," Calvo said. "We have our coach Terry DeBold who puts in a lot of time for us and wants us to get better. We have pretty long practices everyday and we have him pushing us all the way through - him and coach Jose."

"Competing for FD and representing our team in general is kind of what drives all of us representing FD - the brotherhood, all of us, not just for ourselves. That's what kind of pushes us to get better," Calvo said.

Calvo has steadily improved on the mat - as a freshman he finished fourth, as a sophomore he got the bronze and this year he snagged top honors in his division.

"I put in a lot of work in the offseason with my brothers and the FD wrestling team and it felt really good to win my first championship," Calvo said.

After the wrestling season is done, Matias makes his way to Hawaii to compete in Moana's Holiday Dual Meet Invitational.

His accolades on the mat go hand in hand with his grit as the IIAAG's 2018 Boys Rugby Player of The Year. Calvo was tops in points scored, leading the Friars to their third boys' rugby championship in as many years.

"The difference makes for us was our chemistry - a lot of us grew up knowing each other and playing together," Calvo said. "I think that was really as difference for us because we were able to move the ball well and communicate well on defense."

Calvo says one of his goals is to play rugby at a higher level - having already played for Guam's U18 National Rugby squad, Matias says it was one of the highlights of his sports career.

"Representing Guam is an honor and I think anyone that has a chance at representing Guam should give their best and give their all," Calvo said. "Play with respect for the game and for everyone else - so that'll definitely be one of my goals."

Its obvious Calvo has athletics down pat - but his academics are medal-worthy as well. A 4.0 GPA, he's on FD's Academic Challenge Bowl team - they've won two titles in a row and are currently sitting in first place and Calvo won the island wide high school chemistry competition held at UOG on Charter Day.

"That's probably the most important thing to me, like my parents," Calvo said of his studies. "If I'm not doing well in academics, they won't let me participate in anything - so maintaining good grades is important to me."

As he heads into his senior year, Calvo looks to keep his star rising - athletics, academics and representing the FD tradition - for some it might keep their hands full, but Matias has a good grip on things. After all he is strong in the faith - and that's what makes Matias Calvo a Gatorade Gamechanger.