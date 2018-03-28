Prison shakedown unveils weapons, drugs

Drugs, phones and weapons were just some of the items found during a random shakedown at the Department of Corrections early today.

DepCor leaders say officers searched the Post 16 - general population housing unit finding three mobile phones with charges, a small re-sealable bag with drug paraphernalia, and pocket knife.

One inmate was also caught with a small amount of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. That inmate is now facing additional charges. The unit was placed on lockdown.

DepCor is conducting an internal affairs investigation with GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force to find out how the contraband got into the prison.