Hearing held for BNB rentals

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 1:06 PM

A law was passed about three years ago to regulate short-term "Bed and Breakfast" rentals so that Rev & Tax could be assured it was collecting the required taxes. But so far, DRT has not been able to do so, as director John Camacho explains, during a hearing on a bill to allow immediate taxation.

Camacho said, "The main reason is the word 'shall' and we didn't really went into the rules and regulations. We started coming up with the forms and the certificates. The law specified that we needed to develop the rules and regulations before we actually move forward with this license. That's the reason why we asked the good senator Vice Speaker Terlaje if we can amend the law."

Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes testified that they'd like to be involved in drafting the rules and regs to ensure fair and proper regulation of the BNB businesses. "It is concerning to us a little bit that if it was a matter of just a simple application why haven't we moved forward? But really there are a lot of things with regard to the rules and regs that really should be in place one way or another. If this goes through we would like to work together with department of revenue and taxation as they look to implement this," she said.

The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association estimates $24 million in gross annual revenue from such rentals based on a 40% occupancy rate, with an 11% hotel occupancy tax that would amount to about $2.6-million in tax revenue.

