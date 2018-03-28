Lane Closure at Route 1/3 Intersection



Route 1/3 Intersection Improvements (Dededo)



The Route 1 southbound left lane will be closed to through traffic from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00P.M. today,March 29, 2018. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through all construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed to flaggers. Alternative routes and/or adjusting drive times when feasible are encouraged.