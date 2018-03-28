Lane Closure at Route 1/3 Intersection - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Lane Closure at Route 1/3 Intersection

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 12:10 PM Updated:

Route 1/3 Intersection Improvements (Dededo) 

The Route 1 southbound left lane will be closed to through traffic from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00P.M. today,March 29, 2018. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through all construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed to flaggers. Alternative routes and/or adjusting drive times when feasible are encouraged. 

  Audit gives Guam airport clean opinion

    The A.B. International Airport has reached a low-risk auditee status for the third year in a row. Independent auditors, Ernst & Young gave the airport a "clean" opinion on its compliance report for its Fiscal Year 2017 financial statements and major feder
  Prison shakedown unveils weapons, drugs

    Drugs, phones and weapons were just some of the items found during a random shakedown at the Department of Corrections early today. DepCor leaders say officers searched the Post 16 - general population housing unit finding three mobile phones with charges
  Hearing held for BNB rentals

    A law was passed about three years ago to regulate short-term "Bed and Breakfast" rentals so that Rev & Tax could be assured it was collecting the required taxes. But so far, DRT has not been able to do so, as director John Camacho explains, during a hear
