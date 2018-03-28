Lane Closure at Route 1/3 Intersection

The Route 1 southbound left lane will be closed to through traffic from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00P.M. today,March 29, 2018. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through all construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed to flaggers. Alternative routes and/or adjusting drive times when feasible are encouraged.
The A.B. International Airport has reached a low-risk auditee status for the third year in a row. Independent auditors, Ernst & Young gave the airport a "clean" opinion on its compliance report for its Fiscal Year 2017 financial statements and major federMore >>
Drugs, phones and weapons were just some of the items found during a random shakedown at the Department of Corrections early today. DepCor leaders say officers searched the Post 16 - general population housing unit finding three mobile phones with chargesMore >>
A law was passed about three years ago to regulate short-term "Bed and Breakfast" rentals so that Rev & Tax could be assured it was collecting the required taxes. But so far, DRT has not been able to do so, as director John Camacho explains, during a hearMore >>
One person is in custody following the death of an airman on Andersen Air Force base, according to Air Force office of special investigation public affairs chief Linda Card. “There is a suspect in custody, but since no charges have been preferred yeMore >>
A lack of funding is leading to the possibility of no Liberation Carnival. Mayor's Council of Guam president Angel Sablan says that's been the talk, but the council has yet to officially decide. The issue has been over a lack of funding to put on the evenMore >>
The Governor's Office has submitted a new fiscal realignment plan that it says shaves off another $1.5 million from expenditures. This comes after the speaker raised concerns last week that the administration mistakenly counted a $1.5 million appropriatioMore >>
The EPA investigation into the use of Agent Orange on Guam has yet to get off the ground. Guam Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nic Rupley says with the help of US EPA, and the Department of Defense, a work plan was finalized last week for theMore >>
GTA announced it will soon be opening a new flagship retail store in Tamuning to be located at the Camacho Landmark Center. Development company President Michael Camacho welcomed the new anchor tenants, saying, "In the next few months you're going to be aMore >>
A family was able to get out safely after their home caught fire in Dededo today. It happened around 10:30 this morning along Chalan Castro in the NCS area. Smoke could be seen coming from the semi-concrete home. The cause and extent of damages have not yMore >>
No word yet on a cause of death. Guam's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola tells KUAM he won't be performing the autopsy on the airmen found dead in base quarters earlier this week. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at Naval Hospital and wMore >>
