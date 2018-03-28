Students Outraged After Personal Info Mistakenly Sent Out - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Students Outraged After Personal Info Mistakenly Sent Out

By Carmen Terlaje

It’s a return to sender message that can’t be taken back. Now, several students at the University of Guam are trying to find out how their Social Security Numbers were sent to other students.

The UOG students took to social media, after receiving an email from the Financial Aid office on Wednesday that their names and SSN’s where on a spreadsheet sent to others in the university’s system.

It’s unclear how many students are affected, however, KUAM has learned that at least a handful of students received an apology email from UOG.

The Tuesday incident was an "unauthorized disclosure of personal information that was unintentionally sent by email to unauthorized recipients,” the email from the Financial Aid Department stated. Students who received the list of names were encouraged to delete it immediately. The email further stated, “We take very seriously our role of safeguarding your personal information and using it in an appropriate manner. We apologize for this situation and are taking appropriate measures to prevent a reoccurrence.”

We reached out to UOG for comment, but have yet to receive a response.

