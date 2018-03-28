One in custody for airman's death

One person is in custody following the death of an airman on Andersen Air Force base, according to Air Force office of special investigation public affairs chief Linda Card.

“There is a suspect in custody, but since no charges have been preferred yet, his information cannot be released,” she stated in an email response to KUAM. “Charges may or may not be preferred based on Coroner's autopsy report which will include manner and cause of death.”

Card is unable to confirm if the suspect is an airman, as well.

“At this time, we have no conclusive evidence to determine the manner in which the deceased died and/or whether there is enough evidence for any charges to be preferred against anyone,” she stated. “It is premature at this point to comment on future courses of action for this situation, as this is still an open and ongoing death investigation.”

The unidentified airman was found dead early Tuesday inside the AAFB base quarters.

“Security Forces at Guam were first to arrive on scene and they called in OSI agents. They all saw a lot of blood at the scene and what appeared to be a stab wound on the victim's body,” she stated. “This information is not official. It will be confirm when the official autopsy is completed.”

A medical examiner from the Office of Armed Forces Medical Examiner (OAFME) from Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa is coming to Guam to conduct the autopsy at mortuary affairs on Naval Base Guam on Friday.

Card confirms the victim’s next of kin has been notified, and the service member’s identity will be released by the Guam wing commander later this week.