Adelup shaves another $1.5M off

Adelup shaves another $1.5M off

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 5:44 PM Updated:

The Governor's Office has submitted a new fiscal realignment plan that it says shaves off another $1.5 million from expenditures. This comes after the speaker raised concerns last week that the administration mistakenly counted a $1.5 million appropriation to GMH from the pharmaceutical fund as part of the spending cuts.

Adelup still says it met the requirement for a $30 million budget reduction, but shares the legislature's concerns over a possible legal challenge. The Governor's office provided copies of the new plan-again in Bill form-that shows line-by-line cuts. 

We've not able to determine exactly where the cuts were made, but a spokeswoman for the governor assures that they do total $30 million, as required by law. She says the cuts were spread out over various line agencies, mostly the larger ones.

Submission of the plan means the 1% point increase in the business privilege tax can go into effect on April 1.

