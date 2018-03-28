Liberation Carnival may be called off

A lack of funding is leading to the possibility of no Liberation Carnival. Mayor's Council of Guam executive director Angel Sablan says that's been the talk, but the council has yet to officially decide.

The issue has been over a lack of funding to put on the event; this all follows the law passed last year that stopped all types of gambling at the carnival.

That's been a major revenue source for them. Some, including lawmakers, have even suggested giving the responsibility to the Guam Visitor's Burea..

The mayor's council, for the time being, is scheduled to meet on April 4 to further discuss the issue.