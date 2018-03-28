Liberation Carnival may be called off - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Liberation Carnival may be called off

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 4:59 PM Updated:

A lack of funding is leading to the possibility of no Liberation Carnival. Mayor's Council of Guam executive director Angel Sablan says that's been the talk, but the council has yet to officially decide.

The issue has been over a lack of funding to put on the event; this all follows the law passed last year that stopped all types of gambling at the carnival.

That's been a major revenue source for them. Some, including lawmakers, have even suggested giving the responsibility to the Guam Visitor's Burea..

The mayor's council, for the time being, is scheduled to meet on April 4 to further discuss the issue.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Liberation Carnival may be called off

    Liberation Carnival may be called off

    A lack of funding is leading to the possibility of no Liberation Carnival. Mayor's Council of Guam president Angel Sablan says that's been the talk, but the council has yet to officially decide. The issue has been over a lack of funding to put on the evenMore >>
    A lack of funding is leading to the possibility of no Liberation Carnival. Mayor's Council of Guam president Angel Sablan says that's been the talk, but the council has yet to officially decide. The issue has been over a lack of funding to put on the evenMore >>

  • Adelup shaves another $1.5M off

    Adelup shaves another $1.5M off

    The Governor's Office has submitted a new fiscal realignment plan that it says shaves off another $1.5 million from expenditures. This comes after the speaker raised concerns last week that the administration mistakenly counted a $1.5 million appropriatioMore >>
    The Governor's Office has submitted a new fiscal realignment plan that it says shaves off another $1.5 million from expenditures. This comes after the speaker raised concerns last week that the administration mistakenly counted a $1.5 million appropriatioMore >>

  • No EPA inquiry yet for possible Agent Orange exposure on Guam

    No EPA inquiry yet for possible Agent Orange exposure on Guam

    The EPA investigation into the use of Agent Orange on Guam has yet to get off the ground. Guam Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nic Rupley says with the help of US EPA, and the Department of Defense, a work plan was finalized last week for theMore >>
    The EPA investigation into the use of Agent Orange on Guam has yet to get off the ground. Guam Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nic Rupley says with the help of US EPA, and the Department of Defense, a work plan was finalized last week for theMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly