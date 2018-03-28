Traditional sailing group's jetski trailer robbed

Ta'Ina just made its first maiden voyage to Malesso, but now the group of seafarers is stuck on land. After a local nonprofit whose mission is to keep Guam's sailing tradition alive was robbed.

After a sail around the bay, the crew of Ulitao came back the next morning to a missing jetski trailer. "We've done this before and it's never been an issue," said Mike Maguadaog, vice president of Ulitao, Inc. "We left it parked overnight and when we came back Monday to pick up our jetski out of the water we realized our trailer was missing."

It went missing Sunday, their jetski still sitting in the water, and today the crew can't launch. Maguadaog says the trailer was a generous donation, adding, "That's the part that hurts the most: it's an old trailer, it was donated to us by Guam Fire Rescue, it still says rescue on the side of the trailer. As a non-profit, we don't have a lot of funds to be able to procure more materials like this.

Jetskis are essential when practicing the traditional Chamorro art. "That jetski is our lifeline when we're sailing, there have been times when our canoe has flipped and it helps us flip it back over or when the channels are closing out we use the jetskis so we can get into the bay safely," he said.

Ulitao took to social media, and is asking for the public's help to get their jetski out of the water and bring the trailer back to the beach.