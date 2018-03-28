No EPA inquiry yet for possible Agent Orange exposure on Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No EPA inquiry yet for possible Agent Orange exposure on Guam

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 4:13 PM Updated:

The EPA investigation into the use of Agent Orange on Guam has yet to get off the ground. Guam Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nic Rupley says with the help of US EPA, and the Department of Defense, a work plan was finalized last week for the investigation first ordered by Governor Eddie Calvo last year.

The investigation comes after the story of veteran Leroy Foster made national headlines. Foster and other veterans allege they sprayed hundreds of barrels of the herbicide in Guam while stationed here during the 1960's and 70's.

Veterans will protest tomorrow in front of Congresswoman Bordallo's office to demand action. Rupley is still unaware of when the process will begin and finish.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Liberation Carnival may be called off

    Liberation Carnival may be called off

    A lack of funding is leading to the possibility of no Liberation Carnival. Mayor's Council of Guam president Angel Sablan says that's been the talk, but the council has yet to officially decide. The issue has been over a lack of funding to put on the evenMore >>
    A lack of funding is leading to the possibility of no Liberation Carnival. Mayor's Council of Guam president Angel Sablan says that's been the talk, but the council has yet to officially decide. The issue has been over a lack of funding to put on the evenMore >>

  • Adelup shaves another $1.5M off

    Adelup shaves another $1.5M off

    The Governor's Office has submitted a new fiscal realignment plan that it says shaves off another $1.5 million from expenditures. This comes after the speaker raised concerns last week that the administration mistakenly counted a $1.5 million appropriatioMore >>
    The Governor's Office has submitted a new fiscal realignment plan that it says shaves off another $1.5 million from expenditures. This comes after the speaker raised concerns last week that the administration mistakenly counted a $1.5 million appropriatioMore >>

  • No EPA inquiry yet for possible Agent Orange exposure on Guam

    No EPA inquiry yet for possible Agent Orange exposure on Guam

    The EPA investigation into the use of Agent Orange on Guam has yet to get off the ground. Guam Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nic Rupley says with the help of US EPA, and the Department of Defense, a work plan was finalized last week for theMore >>
    The EPA investigation into the use of Agent Orange on Guam has yet to get off the ground. Guam Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nic Rupley says with the help of US EPA, and the Department of Defense, a work plan was finalized last week for theMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly