No EPA inquiry yet for possible Agent Orange exposure on Guam

The EPA investigation into the use of Agent Orange on Guam has yet to get off the ground. Guam Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nic Rupley says with the help of US EPA, and the Department of Defense, a work plan was finalized last week for the investigation first ordered by Governor Eddie Calvo last year.

The investigation comes after the story of veteran Leroy Foster made national headlines. Foster and other veterans allege they sprayed hundreds of barrels of the herbicide in Guam while stationed here during the 1960's and 70's.

Veterans will protest tomorrow in front of Congresswoman Bordallo's office to demand action. Rupley is still unaware of when the process will begin and finish.