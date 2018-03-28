Defense says Martinez & Moser's drug transaction was a set up - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Defense says Martinez & Moser's drug transaction was a set up

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 4:10 PM Updated:
By Kehani Mendiola
Trial is ongoing for a couple accused of trying to smuggle eight pounds of meth from California to Guam.

They were set up from the start - otherwise, it never would have happened. At least, that's what the Martinez/Moser defense team is trying to prove. Cross-examination of ex Guam Customs Lieutenant, Henry Alvendia, continued on Day 9 of trial.

Attorney Peter Perez playing hardball by going over the "lies" told by Alvendia to establish contact with the defendants. All while under the direction of federal agents... The need for scooter service, visiting his brother in California, the jacuzzi - excuses defense claims were made under false pretenses to continue contact and further the government's operation in setting up the defendants. This all ultimately leading up to the stop of the couple's vehicle by Torrance Police on June 4, 2015, which Alvendia admits was a part of a pre-devised plan made two days earlier. However, before their arrest that day, there is no evidence of Martinez or Moser ever previously committing a crime.

Contrary to the government's witness, who was handed a criminal indictment for receiving kick backs as a law enforcement officer. Paving the path for Attorney Perez to attack his credibility. But will these arguments be enough to sway the jury to believe entrapment?

Trial continues on Thursday.

