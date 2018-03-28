When will GPD's Hagatna Precinct reopen?

25 days and counting. That's how long the Hagatna Precinct Command has been closed for business.

While there's no plans for re-opening anytime soon, construction continues up the hill for a new precinct. Fire stations that were shut down to save costs on overtime re-opened this week...but there's been no word yet on the downtown precinct. "I don't have a hard and fast date. But rest assured, we are taking a look at that," said Chief of Police JI Cruz, clarifying that his agency is only assisting with DepCor's overtime woes.

As reported, GPD officers aren't reporting for duty at the Hagatna precinct - they've been reporting to the Mangilao compound, instead. "We didn't close the precinct because GPD was trying to save money. We closed the precinct because DOC was dealing with a serious overtime issue and we're trying to save the government money to prevent a furlough, to prevent a government shutdown," he added.

The shutdown precinct obviously having no effect on construction up the hill in Sinajana.

The site for the new Central Police Precinct, scheduled to open as early as August this year. The project was funded through a Community Development Block Grant, through the Guam Housing and Urban Development Authority - the same funds that built the fire stations whose closure put federal funds at risk.

"I know there are questions about if Hagatna Precinct closed down, what's going to happen with that? Regardless we're going to move forward with the opening of that precinct," Chief Cruz said.

Ground was broken for the new Central Precinct Command last June. KUAM News files show the new precinct will service over 52,000 residents - that's Barrigada, Sinajana, Agana Heights, Hagatna, Mangilao, Asan-Maina, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Yona, and Ordot-Chalan Pago.

Until either precinct opens, Chief Cruz says, "The fact that we've got our special operations division and our external law enforcement agencies augmenting us out on patrol, the Hagatna Precinct area responsibility is being covered, it is being manned. I put out to the public that we do not place the public in jeopardy with regards to public safety."

"If someone is confused, the other three precincts are open so they can call Dededo Precinct, they can call Tamuning Precinct, or they can call Agat Precinct. Or they can call our dispatch at 472-8911. And from there the dispatch will contact the different precincts to send someone out there for that call for service," said the chief.