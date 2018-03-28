GTA announces new Tamuning store - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GTA announces new Tamuning store

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 3:14 PM Updated:

GTA announced it will soon be opening a new flagship retail store in Tamuning to be located at the Camacho Landmark Center. Development company President Michael Camacho welcomed the new anchor tenants, saying, "In the next few months you're going to be able to visit GTA at this facility. we're very excited about GTA's plans for 7,169 square feet in this building, and here today we have their president, Roland Certeza."

Certeza said, "The plan here is to really do a new retail store, a new technical assistance, enterprise solution centers going to be here along with our sales, product and marketing team. And we're really going to showcase a lot of the things we're already doing on Guam to connect both residential customers and enterprise customers."

GTA's new store and technical center will occupy two floors of the building, and is expected to be open by the end of the year.

